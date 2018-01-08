Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Score, Highlights For National Championship Game

We are just hours away from kickoff of the All-Southeastern Conference College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
The Crimson Tide, who lost last year’s title game in a thriller to the Clemson Tigers, return to their third straight national championship game after pummeling No. 1 Clemson in the 2018 Sugar Bowl 24-6.
Georiga, on the other hand, outlasted No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime to win the 2018 Rose Bowl.
Keep it right here with our live blog for score updates, analysis, highlights and reaction from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.
5:30 p.m.: The gates are open.
And the game will have some special technology for your viewing pleasure.
5:22 p.m.: Here is some pregame reading before the 8:30 p.m. ET. kickoff.
Lane Kiffin explains why Alabama is happy to be facing Georgia
Alabama’s strength coach smashes runner-up trophy to fire up Crimson Tide.
