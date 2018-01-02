Alabama’s Tony Brown Calls Out Dabo Swinney, Clemson After Sugar Bowl Rout

As Georgia’s Davin Bellamy showed us, winning affords you the right to talk as much trash as you want.
Tony Brown certainly took that to heart.
The senior Alabama cornerback had plenty to say Monday night after the No. 4 Crimson Tide dismantled No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff’s National Championship game. Much of Brown’s comments were directed at Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.
“I love Dabo for all the ammunition he gave this team, man,” Brown told a reporter in the locker room after the game, via AL.com. “He gave this team a lot of ammunition to come play this game and ready to dominate every play. Told us we weren’t ready, told us we weren’t worthy of (being) a top-four team.
“Look, that’s what happens when you talk trash to us. We’re going to show you.”
According to Brown, Swinney disrespected the Tide by voting them No. 5 in the final Coaches’ Poll behind Ohio State and telling Alabama coach Nick Saban his team didn’t deserve to be in the playoff.
“He said it to Coach Saban’s face, that he didn’t vote for us,” Brown said. “He said that he made us quit last year (in Clemson’s national title game victory over the Tide) and they erected a tombstone on their campus.”
Brown also took aim at Hunter Renfrow. The Clemson wide receiver recently claimed he apologized to Brown for trash-talking him during last year’s title game and that his apology caught the ‘Bama cornerback off-guard. But Brown insisted that exchange never happened.
“The lie Hunter Renfrow told the media about trying to hit me up,” Brown said, “… That didn’t happen at all. That was a complete lie, but like I said, I appreciate it.”
Check out Brown’s full comments below.
Alabama will take on Georgia next Monday in this year’s national championship game.
