New England Patriots

Allow John Malkovich To Fire You Up For Patriots-Jaguars In Epic CBS Teaser

by on Sun, Jan 21, 2018 at 11:58AM
1,625

If you’re a New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars fan with a pulse, you’re already jacked up for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

But that pulse might quicken over the next four minutes.

CBS Sports, whose network will broadcast Patriots-Jaguars at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, dropped a “teaser” video Sunday morning starring actor John Malkovich to get fans ready for the game. And we’ve got to be honest: It’s pretty darned good.

Now all we need is a brick wall to run through.

Malkovich initially makes fun of the whole “teaser” video concept, only to come on strong with a rousing speech about David (Blake Bortles and the Jaguars) battling Goliath (Tom Brady and the Patriots), with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

Kickoff couldn’t come soon enough.

Click for an updated 2018 NFL Mock Draft >>

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team