Aly Raisman Delivers Amazingly Powerful Statement At Larry Nassar’s Hearing

If you want to know what strength is, you need to look no further than Aly Raisman.
The six-time United States Olympic medalist, who is one of over 125 girls who were sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, made her victim statement Friday during Nassar’s sentencing hearing.
She was as confident and strong as she had been in the Olympic stadiums in London and Rio de Janeiro. She stared at the 54-year-old Nassar, who already is serving a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography, and informed him that “the tables have turned.”
Raisman was powerful and eloquent in her takedown of Nassar, and then she extended her fire to USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee for letting the abuse of countless young girls take place under their watch.
Watch the powerful statement in the videos below:
Nassar, who attempted to take the cowardly way out by asking the judge to recuse him from listening to any more victim statements Thursday, could do nothing more than stare at his handcuffed wrists, rarely looking at the 88th victim to make a statement. thus far
The courtroom erupted in applause when Raisman’s statement was finished.
Nassar could only sit there and cower, as defeated monsters often do.
Raisman, the picture of fearlessness and bravery, turned and embraced those around her, never having to look upon the wretched doctor ever again.
