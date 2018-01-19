Aly Raisman Delivers Amazingly Powerful Statement At Larry Nassar’s Hearing

If you want to know what strength is, you need to look no further than Aly Raisman.

The six-time United States Olympic medalist, who is one of over 125 girls who were sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, made her victim statement Friday during Nassar’s sentencing hearing.

She was as confident and strong as she had been in the Olympic stadiums in London and Rio de Janeiro. She stared at the 54-year-old Nassar, who already is serving a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography, and informed him that “the tables have turned.”

Raisman was powerful and eloquent in her takedown of Nassar, and then she extended her fire to USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee for letting the abuse of countless young girls take place under their watch.

Watch the powerful statement in the videos below:

EARLIER: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testified at ex-USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/xzzWBxIMgf — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

"Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force and you are nothing," Aly Raisman says https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/sR4PMTfylS — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

"I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength, that I'm no longer a victim," Aly Raisman says. "I'm a survivor." https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/c0vbjVS7Jn — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

"I am here to tell you I won't rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed, like the cancer it is," Aly Raisman tells Larry Nassar https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/7GUwQOvtEK — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

Aly Raisman: "Even now, after all that has happened, USA Gymnastics has the nerve to say the very same things it has said all along. Can't you see how disrespectful that is? Can't you see how much that hurts?" https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/wU0xzX0n00 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

"For this sport to go on, we demand real change and we need to be willing to fight for it. It's clear now, if you leave it up to the organizations, history is likely to repeat itself," Aly Raisman says https://t.co/610O3zPfhF pic.twitter.com/CKo88C3eEC — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

Nassar, who attempted to take the cowardly way out by asking the judge to recuse him from listening to any more victim statements Thursday, could do nothing more than stare at his handcuffed wrists, rarely looking at the 88th victim to make a statement. thus far

The courtroom erupted in applause when Raisman’s statement was finished.

Nassar could only sit there and cower, as defeated monsters often do.

Raisman, the picture of fearlessness and bravery, turned and embraced those around her, never having to look upon the wretched doctor ever again.