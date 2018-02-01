Anonymous Coaches Cite Tom Brady, Leprechauns As Reasons Patriots Will Beat Eagles

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

There are a lot of factors that can decide the outcome of a Super Bowl, and Sunday’s tilt between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles is chock-full of possibilities.

ESPN’s Mike Sando spoke to five anonymous NFL coaches from different backgrounds to get their preview and predictions for the Super Bowl LII showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.

From quarterback play to leprechauns (yes, leprechauns), all five coaches gave the Eagles a puncher’s chance but ultimately sided with the Patriots lifting their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

The first coach, who Sando describes as a defensive coach, notes that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will have something up his sleeve for Tom Brady, but in the end, Josh McDaniels and Brady will mount a late comeback to grab the win.

“You will probably be in the press box going, ‘S—, (Eagles head coach Doug) Pederson and Jimmy (Schwartz) found a way to be up 27-20 in this, but I just feel it coming like a f—ing head cold in the winter. Achiness in the joints, stuffiness of the nose, it is coming. Because Josh is going to call the plays that they are going to make enough of the time.”

A former head coach noted the Eagles will have the advantage in the trenches, but he believes the Patriots will be able to exploit Philadelphia’s linebackers in the passing game with their running backs and Rob Gronkowski.

While Brady has plenty of weapons, from Gronkowski to Danny Amendola, one offensive coordinator noted the Patriots use of leprechauns will bring them the title, whatever that means.

“Philly is not going in there thinking, ‘Oh, s—, it’s New England,'” the coach told Sando. “The Eagles are going in there to line up. Their defense is so good. They are thinking, “We are going to rush four, play single-high defense, and our four can get to the quarterback just like the Giants did when they beat those guys in the Super Bowl.

“The Patriots will win because they got Tom Brady and they will find a way. They have lucky leprechauns playing for them — they do.”

The luck of the Irish will bring Brady and Bill Belichick their sixth title, you heard it here first.