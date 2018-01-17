Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis To Celtics? Alvin Gentry Wants Outrageous Return For Star

by on Wed, Jan 17, 2018 at 5:52PM
10,495
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and head coach Alvin Gentry

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Anthony Davis put on a show Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, dropping 45 points in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 116-113 win, further fueling the idea that one day he could be wearing green and white at TD Garden.

While trade rumors linking the Celtics to the New Orleans Pelicans star continue to swirl, head coach Alvin Gentry gave the C’s an idea of what he would want in return for Davis, and we’re not sure that Danny Ainge can swing it.

“I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever,” said Gentry, per Steve Bullpett of The Boston Herald, “and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him.”

Good news, right? Wrong. Here comes the kicker.

“But they’re going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought. … And I don’t think they’re going to do that. So we’re not even thinking about those kind of things.”

Davis certainly would fit nicely next to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward once he returns, but Gentry noted that he would not entertain the idea of some of Boston’s draft picks and promising young talent for a generational star.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Gentry said. “I would never trade a great player for good, and I don’t think that our management would be willing to do that either. We have one of the premier players that’s going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, and what you do is you try to build around him to try to put a championship team together. You don’t trade him.”

While it’s not Gentry’s call, the Pelicans currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference and undoubtedly would like to see Davis and fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins play together in the playoffs.

But perhaps Patriots owner Robert Kraft would be willing to throw in one of his planes to sweeten a potential deal in the future.

It never hurts to ask.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team