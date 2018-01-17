Anthony Davis To Celtics? Alvin Gentry Wants Outrageous Return For Star

“I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever,” said Gentry, per Steve Bullpett of The Boston Herald, “and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him.”

Good news, right? Wrong. Here comes the kicker.

“But they’re going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought. … And I don’t think they’re going to do that. So we’re not even thinking about those kind of things.”

Davis certainly would fit nicely next to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward once he returns, but Gentry noted that he would not entertain the idea of some of Boston’s draft picks and promising young talent for a generational star.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Gentry said. “I would never trade a great player for good, and I don’t think that our management would be willing to do that either. We have one of the premier players that’s going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, and what you do is you try to build around him to try to put a championship team together. You don’t trade him.”

While it’s not Gentry’s call, the Pelicans currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference and undoubtedly would like to see Davis and fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins play together in the playoffs.

But perhaps Patriots owner Robert Kraft would be willing to throw in one of his planes to sweeten a potential deal in the future.

It never hurts to ask.