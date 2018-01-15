Anton Khudobin Shows Off Athleticism In Net As Bruins Battle Stars

The Dallas Stars lit the lamp first Monday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, and it took some nice goaltending from Anton Khudobin to ensure the visiting team didn’t seize full control.

The Stars jumped out to a 1-0 advantage and threatened to extend their lead, but Khudobin helped the B’s avoid disaster by showing some excellent athleticism between the pipes on a dangerous Dallas rush.

For more on the Bruins vs. Stars, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images