Automotive News Roundup: BMW To Add Feature From i3s To All Future Models

The new year is here and some automakers still are enjoying their down time for the holidays, but not all of them.

Given that the first week of the year typically is a slow news week, many manufacturers took that as an opportunity to promote technology they’re developing — some of which was relatively dull, and some was just unusual.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to learn more about the more unusual innovations, as they will be fully unveiled at upcoming trade shows.

Here are some of this week’s major stories from the automotive industry:

BMW To Offer Feature From i3s On Its Entire Lineup

BMW’s latest electric vehicle might not be a dramatic improvement over the standard i3, but it still is very important for the company’s future.

The German automaker recently announced that the traction control that it introduced on the i3s eventually will be added to all future BMW and Mini vehicles.

The traction control on the i3s is unconventional, as its control unit is housed within the powertrain. Because that reduces the length of the path electrical signals have to travel, BMW claims it can react 50 times faster than most systems.

Nissan Wants To Read Your Mind

There will be numerous innovative products at the 2018 Consumer Electrics Show, but Nissan’s “Brain-To-Vehicle” system might be the oddest of the bunch.

Nissan plans to introduce the B2V communication device at CES in Las Vegas that it claims will allow semi-autonomous vehicles to initiate evasive maneuvers 0.2 to 0.5 seconds earlier than it otherwise would. The system uses an electroencephalography (EEG) headset to monitor the driver’s brain waves and determine when they are going to take action.

“It’s something that’s being shown in a relatively early phase, and is not yet close to implementation,” a Nissan spokesperson told The Verge’s Sean O’Kane. “We are aiming for practical application in 5 to 10 years.”

Thumbnail photo via BMW