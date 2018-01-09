Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Salutes Liverpool In Moving Farewell Message

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Philippe Coutinho will always remember the place where he truly became happy as a professional soccer player.

The Brazilian midfielder sent a moving farewell message to Liverpool and its fans on Monday following the completion of his £146 million ($197 million) transfer to FC Barcelona. Coutinho used Instagram to say goodbye to and praise the Reds, who made a significant impact on his life during the five years he spent as a Liverpool.

Liverpool wanted to keep Coutinho, but his determination to join Barcelona convinced the Reds to sell him in the January transfer window. His emotional farewell message only will bolster the goodwill Liverpool fans feel toward him.