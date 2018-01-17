Ben Collins Seemingly Teases Ford Bronco Reveal On ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Photo via Twitter/@BenCollinsStig

We’re just two weeks into auto show season, and Ford already has been the talk of the town. But the American manufacturer apparently wants to steal the spotlight entirely.

Ben Collins posted a picture of himself and Jay Leno on Wednesday that seemingly suggests we’ll get our first look at the new Ford Bronco on Thursday’s episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.” And we wouldn’t be surprised if Ford chose to have the two TV stars reveal the highly anticipated off-roader, given their long-standing relationships with the “Blue Oval.”

As a Ford brand ambassador, Collins makes videos highlighting certain performance cars, and recently helped unveil the 2019 Edge ST. Leno, however, is a loyal Ford customer and owns both the 2005 GT and one of the 500 examples of the 2017 GT.

Showcasing a camouflaged Bronco on the CNBC show seems all the more likely considering Ford similarly gave Leno an exclusive preview of the Mustang Bullitt before the model’s public reveal.