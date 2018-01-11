Ben Roethlisberger Makes Subtle Hint That He May Not Retire After This Season

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images.

This season had the makings to be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song in the NFL. But with just one statement, that may have changed.

After last season, the 35-year-old quarterback fought off rumors that he may retire, but in July he acknowledged that the option was on the table, and that he was open to calling it a career following this campaign.

But when asked Wednesday his feelings knowing that Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars could be his last at Heinz Field, the six-time Pro Bowler indicated that, well, it actually may not be his last.

“I am not thinking about that right now,” Roethlisberger said, via CBS Sports. “I don’t think it is my last. I am not thinking about that. I am going out to play this one and give it everything I have.”

Interesting.

The question actually was a follow-up on a question about potential sentimentality given each offseason means it could be his last time playing at Heinz Field.

“You have to treat every game like it could be your last, because you never know when it is,” Roethlisberger responded. “We saw an example of that earlier in the season with Ryan (Shazier). You never know when it could be your last. Hoping it’s not his last. You have to go out and play every play, and enjoy every play and game, like it’s your last.”

Roethlisberger entered the season as the NFL’s seventh-oldest quarterback with the top two (Tom Brady and Drew Brees) also currently in playoff contention.