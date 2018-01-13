Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have waited months to play each other this season, and after a lengthy break for both sides, all signs are pointing toward a quality tilt between hockey’s biggest rivals Saturday at the Bell Centre.

The first matchup between the Original Six teams this season comes with both teams off since Sunday, and sporting different forms of late. The Bruins are 17-3-3 in their last 23 games, dropping their most recent decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

The Canadiens — who sit in sixth in the Atlantic Division — entered the break winners of their last two, but dropped their previous five.

Both sides will roll out their top goaltender, Tuukka Rask for Boston and Carey Price for Montreal, while forward lines and defensive pairings largely should remain similar to how they looked Sunday.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (23-10-7)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (18-20-4)

Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault – Artturi Lehkonen

Paul Byron – Tomas Plekanec – Brendan Gallagher

Alex Galchenyuk – Jonathan Drouin – Charles Hudon

Nicolas Deslauriers – Jacob de la Rose – Andrew Shaw

Karl Alzner – Jeff Petry

Jordie Benn – Jakub Jerabek

Victor Mete – David Schlemko

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images