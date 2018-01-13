Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have waited months to play each other this season, and after a lengthy break for both sides, all signs are pointing toward a quality tilt between hockey’s biggest rivals Saturday at the Bell Centre.
The first matchup between the Original Six teams this season comes with both teams off since Sunday, and sporting different forms of late. The Bruins are 17-3-3 in their last 23 games, dropping their most recent decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
The Canadiens — who sit in sixth in the Atlantic Division — entered the break winners of their last two, but dropped their previous five.
Both sides will roll out their top goaltender, Tuukka Rask for Boston and Carey Price for Montreal, while forward lines and defensive pairings largely should remain similar to how they looked Sunday.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (23-10-7)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
MONTREAL CANADIENS (18-20-4)
Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault – Artturi Lehkonen
Paul Byron – Tomas Plekanec – Brendan Gallagher
Alex Galchenyuk – Jonathan Drouin – Charles Hudon
Nicolas Deslauriers – Jacob de la Rose – Andrew Shaw
Karl Alzner – Jeff Petry
Jordie Benn – Jakub Jerabek
Victor Mete – David Schlemko
Carey Price
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
