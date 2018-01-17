Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout last Saturday at the Bell Centre, and on Wednesday night these teams will renew their rivalry at TD Garden.
It’s going to be a special night.
Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien, who now is the bench boss of the Habs, will make his return to Boston for the first time since the B’s fired him last season. Julien is the winningest coach in Bruins history and helped the franchise end a 39-year championship drought with a Stanley Cup title in 2010-11.
Willie O’Ree, the first-ever black player to play in the NHL, also will be honored as the league celebrates the 60th anniversary of his first game.
In lineup news, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and Habs goalie Carey Price, two of the best players at their position, are expected to start in net.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (24-10-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
MONTREAL CANADIENS (18-20-6)
Max Pacioretty–Paul Byron–Charles Hudon
Artturi Lehkonen–Tomas Plekanec–Brendan Gallagher
Alex Galchenyuk–Jacob de la Rose–Jonathan Drouin
Nicolas Deslauriers–Byron Froese–Daniel Carr
Karl Alzner–Jeff Petry
Jordie Benn–Jakub Jerabek
Victor Mete–David Schlemko
Carey Price
Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports
