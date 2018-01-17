Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout last Saturday at the Bell Centre, and on Wednesday night these teams will renew their rivalry at TD Garden.

It’s going to be a special night.

Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien, who now is the bench boss of the Habs, will make his return to Boston for the first time since the B’s fired him last season. Julien is the winningest coach in Bruins history and helped the franchise end a 39-year championship drought with a Stanley Cup title in 2010-11.

Willie O’Ree, the first-ever black player to play in the NHL, also will be honored as the league celebrates the 60th anniversary of his first game.

In lineup news, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and Habs goalie Carey Price, two of the best players at their position, are expected to start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-10-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (18-20-6)

Max Pacioretty–Paul Byron–Charles Hudon

Artturi Lehkonen–Tomas Plekanec–Brendan Gallagher

Alex Galchenyuk–Jacob de la Rose–Jonathan Drouin

Nicolas Deslauriers–Byron Froese–Daniel Carr

Karl Alzner–Jeff Petry

Jordie Benn–Jakub Jerabek

Victor Mete–David Schlemko

Carey Price

