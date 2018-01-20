Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Boston Bruins have made easy work of most of their opponents lately, and in their third matchup in a week with the Montreal Canadiens, they’ll stick with mostly the same lineup that’s worked for them in the previous matchups.

With Kevan Miller still sidelined with an illness, Adam McQuaid will stay in the lineup for his third consecutive game, otherwise keeping Boston’s lineup as it has been for each of the previous matchups with the Habs, which both have resulted in wins.

With Philip Danault injured and the offense stagnant as a whole for Montreal, head coach Claude Julien has done some reshuffling of the lines over the past few games. Paul Byron now is expected to center the top line with Charles Hudon on the right, leaving Max Pacioretty as the only staple on the line from a week ago. As a result of the restructuring, there are some changes throughout all four forward lines for Montreal.

Tuukka Rask — who has turned away 48 of the 52 shots he’s seen from Montreal this season — will get the start in net for Boston. Carey Price will man the pipes for the Canadiens.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (26-10-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (19-21-6)

Max Pacioretty — Paul Byron — Charles Hudon

Artturi Lehkonen — Tomas Plekanec — Brendan Gallagher

Alex Galchenyuk — Jonathan Drouin — Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob de la Rose — Byron Froese — Logan Shaw

Karl Alzner — Jeff Petry

Jordie Benn — Jakub Jerabek

Victor Mete — David Schlemko

Carey Price

