Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

Photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins will aim to extend their point streak to 10 games when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ matchup with the Florida Panthers on Thursday was postponed because of bad weather, giving the B’s an extra day to rest and prepare for a tough weekend back-to-back, beginning with Carolina. This is the first of three meetings between these teams.

It’s an important game for the ‘Canes, who recently moved into the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and sit one point above the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins entering Saturday’s action.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (22-10-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

CAROLINA HURRICANES (19-13-8)

Sebastian Aho–Jordan Staal–Teuvo Teravainen

Jeff Skinner–Derek Ryan–Elias Lindholm

Brock McGinn–Victor Rask–Justin Williams

Phil Di Giuseppe–Joakim Nordstrom–Josh Jooris

Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury–Justin Faulk

Noah Hanifin–Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cam Ward