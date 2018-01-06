Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

The Boston Bruins will aim to extend their point streak to 10 games when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins’ matchup with the Florida Panthers on Thursday was postponed because of bad weather, giving the B’s an extra day to rest and prepare for a tough weekend back-to-back, beginning with Carolina. This is the first of three meetings between these teams.
It’s an important game for the ‘Canes, who recently moved into the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and sit one point above the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins entering Saturday’s action.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (22-10-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
CAROLINA HURRICANES (19-13-8)
Sebastian Aho–Jordan Staal–Teuvo Teravainen
Jeff Skinner–Derek Ryan–Elias Lindholm
Brock McGinn–Victor Rask–Justin Williams
Phil Di Giuseppe–Joakim Nordstrom–Josh Jooris
Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury–Justin Faulk
Noah Hanifin–Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cam Ward
Powered by WordPress.com VIP