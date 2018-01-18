Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

The Boston Bruins have earned at least a point in 14 straight games, and they’ll turn to backup goaltender Anton Khudobin to lock down the net in hopes of extending the streak to 15 against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Thursday.
Khudobin will get his 16th start of the season and likely will mark the lone lineup change in the second game of a back-to-back that began Wednesday with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Adam McQuaid is expected to remain in the lineup after making his first start Wednesday since breaking his right fibula Oct. 19.
The Bruins are the lone Eastern Conference team the Isles have yet to beat at home this year, and they’ll send out Jaroslav Halak to do the netminding in hopes of grabbing their fourth win in five games.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (25-10-8)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Anton Khudobin
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4)
Anders Lee — John Tavares — Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier — Mathew Barzal — Jordan Eberle
Michael Dal Colle — Brock Nelson — Shane Prince
Jason Chimera — Tanner Fritz — Cal Clutterbuck
Nick Leddy — Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech — Sebastian Aho
Thomas Hickey — Ryan Pulock
Jaroslav Halak
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.
