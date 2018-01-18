Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

The Boston Bruins have earned at least a point in 14 straight games, and they’ll turn to backup goaltender Anton Khudobin to lock down the net in hopes of extending the streak to 15 against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Thursday.

Khudobin will get his 16th start of the season and likely will mark the lone lineup change in the second game of a back-to-back that began Wednesday with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Adam McQuaid is expected to remain in the lineup after making his first start Wednesday since breaking his right fibula Oct. 19.

The Bruins are the lone Eastern Conference team the Isles have yet to beat at home this year, and they’ll send out Jaroslav Halak to do the netminding in hopes of grabbing their fourth win in five games.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (25-10-8)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Anton Khudobin

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4)

Anders Lee — John Tavares — Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier — Mathew Barzal — Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle — Brock Nelson — Shane Prince

Jason Chimera — Tanner Fritz — Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy — Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech — Sebastian Aho

Thomas Hickey — Ryan Pulock

Jaroslav Halak

