Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

The Boston Bruins have taken points from 10 straight games with eight wins in that span, but they have a tough test against the defending champion Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

The Penguins, surprisingly, sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but because the division is so loaded with quality teams, Pittsburgh enters Sunday just a single point out of a wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

These teams last met on Black Friday at TD Garden, where the B’s won an exciting 4-3 affair.

The Bruins, who are coming off a 7-1 thrashing of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, will give Tuukka Rask the start in net. He has yet to play the Pens this season, but he’s won a season-high six straight games. Rask will be opposed by Penguins backup Tristan Jarry.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (23-10-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (21-19-3)

Daniel Sprong–Sidney Crosby–Dominik Simon

Carl Hagelin–Evgeni Malkin–Patric Hornqvist

Conor Sheary–Jake Guentzel–Phil Kessel

Tom Kuhnhackl–Riley Sheahan–Ryan Reaves

Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang

Ian Cole–Justin Schultz

Olli Maatta–Matt Hunwick

Tristan Jarry