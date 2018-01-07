Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

The Boston Bruins have taken points from 10 straight games with eight wins in that span, but they have a tough test against the defending champion Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
The Penguins, surprisingly, sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but because the division is so loaded with quality teams, Pittsburgh enters Sunday just a single point out of a wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
These teams last met on Black Friday at TD Garden, where the B’s won an exciting 4-3 affair.
The Bruins, who are coming off a 7-1 thrashing of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, will give Tuukka Rask the start in net. He has yet to play the Pens this season, but he’s won a season-high six straight games. Rask will be opposed by Penguins backup Tristan Jarry.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (23-10-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (21-19-3)
Daniel Sprong–Sidney Crosby–Dominik Simon
Carl Hagelin–Evgeni Malkin–Patric Hornqvist
Conor Sheary–Jake Guentzel–Phil Kessel
Tom Kuhnhackl–Riley Sheahan–Ryan Reaves
Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang
Ian Cole–Justin Schultz
Olli Maatta–Matt Hunwick
Tristan Jarry
