Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to extend their point streak to 18 games Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, but they’ll have to do it with a few fresh faces on the ice.

With a suspension to Bruins top-line winger Brad Marchand, emergency call-up Anders Bjork is expected to replace Boston’s lead scorer on the first unit. The 21-year-old — who is making his first NHL appearance since Dec. 28 — skated alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak during Thursday’s morning skate.

Noel Acciari also will be absent from Thursday’s game while he deals with a lower-body injury. Frank Vatrano, who has been a healthy scratch for 13 straight games, will take his spot on the fourth line right wing.

However, the Sens don’t exactly have a clean bill of health. They’ll be without their top scorer Mark Stone, as well as Nate Thompson, Johnny Oduya and Filip Chlapik.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for Boston, while backup and Holliston, Mass. native Mike Condon will start for Ottawa.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (28-10-8)

Anders Bjork–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (15-22-9)

Mike Hoffman –Matt Duchene — Bobby Ryan

Tom Pyatt — Derick Brassard — Colin White

Zack Smith — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Ryan Dzingel

Alexandre Burrows — Gabriel Dumont — Christopher DiDomenico

Fredrik Claesson — Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki — Thomas Chabot

Mike Condon

