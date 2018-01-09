Between The Tackles: Do Titans Stand Any Chance Against Patriots?

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The AFC playoffs couldn’t have unfolded much better for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were projected to play the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Week 1 in New England. But the Chiefs unexpectedly lost to Tennessee in the wild-card round, and now the 9-7 Titans are coming to Foxboro in the divisional round of the playoffs.

So, do the Titans stand any chance of beating the Patriots on Saturday night? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the Patriots’ upcoming playoff tilt plus the controversy swirling around New England on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast.

Watch the full show above.