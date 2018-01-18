Between The Tackles: Patriots Are Genuine In Their Praise Of Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith tied his brain into a pretzel Tuesday trying to get some bulletin board material out of a quote from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Bruh this the oldest trick…pump us up in the media but in the buildin I kno what’s really bein said. ✊🏿Respect 🐐 https://t.co/1I0954GF8C — Telvin Smith (@TelvinSmith_22) January 16, 2018

Smith’s tweet is based on a false premise, however. Brady absolutely meant it when he said the Jaguars, New England’s opponent in the AFC Championship Game, are the Patriots’ biggest challenge yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers were the Patriots’ previous biggest challenge, and the Jaguars beat them twice this season.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images