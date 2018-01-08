Bill Belichick Clarifies Relationships With Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Alex Guerrero

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Perhaps Bill Belichick found time to read ESPN’s lengthy report of friction in the New England Patriots organization between his Monday morning conference call and afternoon radio appearance.

At least that’s what Belichick implied on WEEI’s “Dale and Holley with Keefe” when asked about his current relationship with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick claimed not to have read the article Monday morning.

“Great, great,” Belichick said. “Eighteen years with Tom and 22 with Robert. It’s been great. I appreciate everything that Robert has done for me, the opportunities he’s given me and the support. I’ve been pretty lucky to have Tom as the quarterback for those 18 years, playing for 17. He’s a great player to coach and he’s done a lot for this team. He’s been a huge help for me personally.

“I have a great relationship with both Robert and Tom, and I would throw in there, since it was part of the article, I feel like I have a good relationship with Alex (Guerrero), too.”

Guerrero is Brady’s personal trainer who reportedly has been banned from the Patriots’ sideline and team planes this season. So, is that not the case?

“I think we’re talking about a lot of inaccuracies here,” Belichick said said. “I respect Alex and I think I have a good professional relationship with him. I can’t speak for him, but I think he would say the same thing.”

“We have relationships with a lot of people in the medical area. Lots of consultants. Lots of people that are specialists. Lots of people that do many different things. We try and have working relationships with multiple individuals, multiple groups in multiple areas and we try and structure those as best we can.”

The ESPN report implied Belichick could leave the Patriots after the 2017 season. Belichick denied that Monday morning, saying he “absolutely” intends on being back with the Patriots next season.