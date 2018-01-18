How Trey Flowers Became One Of Patriots’ Most Respected Players At Age 24

FOXBORO, Mass. — Each week, the Patriots’ video production team releases a “Sights & Sounds” feature, offering a mic’d-up look at New England players and coaches before, during and after the team’s most recent game.

The one released following Saturday’s 35-14 divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans included peeks inside the various pregame huddles.

Matthew Slater offering some words of wisdom to the wide receivers.

Rob Gronkowski getting the tight ends appropriately jacked up.

Devin McCourty delivering a rousing pump-up speech to the secondary.

“There is no tomorrow!” McCourty bellowed. “All day, remember that. No tomorrow!”

None of those scenes were surprising. Slater, Gronkowski and McCourty all are team captains, three of the most experienced and longest-tenured players on the Patriots’ roster. It would be odd if their teammates didn’t look to them for leadership.

The video also showed a fourth huddle, though, this one largely consisting of defensive linemen. At its center was 24-year-old defensive end Trey Flowers.

“Don’t take this (expletive) for granted,” Flowers told the group. “Do not take this (expletive) for granted.”

(Flowers’ message comes just after the 1-minute mark in the video below.)

A number of Patriots players have touted Flowers’ leadership qualities — fellow Arkansas product Deatrich Wise recalled him giving an impassioned motivational speech in the Razorbacks’ locker room — but the public rarely sees this side of the third-year pro. Flowers is soft-spoken and humble in his dealings the media, belying an on-field intensity that helped him become one of the breakout stars of the Patriots’ 2016 season.

“Trey does a great job for us on the field and off the field,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “He is a very hard worker, one of the first guys in, last to leave. He puts in a lot of extra time. I think his example of working hard, learning the game plan. … He has embraced those and tried to do what is best for the team that we need him to do.”

In 2017, Flowers was tasked not only with hassling opposing quarterbacks, but with leading and mentoring his fellow defensive ends, as well.

The offseason departures of Chris Long (free agency), Jabaal Sheard (free agency) and Rob Ninkovich (retirement) left Flowers — who still is one of the Patriots’ youngest players — as the most veteran member of a D-end rotation that features three young bucks in Wise, Adam Butler and Eric Lee, who all made their NFL debuts this season.

“I think (Flowers’) attitude has carried over to some of the other players who see that and take his example as an example of leadership and doing what is best for the team,” Belichick said. “Trey is a great teammate, one of the most respected guys in the locker room. The example that he sets throughout the day — from the time he gets here until the moment he leaves — is always positive.”

Though an injury caused him to miss two games in December, Flowers still led all Patriots players in sacks (6 1/2) and quarterback hits (25) for the second consecutive season. He added another sack and three more QB hits against the Titans and will look to inflict similar punishment on Jacksonvile Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images