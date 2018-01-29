Bill Belichick Apparently Transformed Into Fashion Icon During Flight To Super Bowl

Who says Bill Belichick doesn’t have style?
Sure, if Google “Bill Belichick style,” you’ll get fashion faux pas after fashion faux pas with no shortage of cut-off sweatpants and sweatshirts, but the New England Patriots head coach apparently turned over a new stylistic leaf as he readies for his eighth Super Bowl as head coach.
Belichick and his team touched down in Minneapolis on Monday, and the head coach deplaned while wearing a fly fedora. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out, the hat could be an ode to Paul Brown. That, or it could have been picked out by Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, who accompanied Belichick off the Patriots’ team plane.
Bill Belichick: arguably the greatest coach of all time and fashion icon.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP