Bill Belichick Apparently Transformed Into Fashion Icon During Flight To Super Bowl

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Who says Bill Belichick doesn’t have style?

Sure, if Google “Bill Belichick style,” you’ll get fashion faux pas after fashion faux pas with no shortage of cut-off sweatpants and sweatshirts, but the New England Patriots head coach apparently turned over a new stylistic leaf as he readies for his eighth Super Bowl as head coach.

Belichick and his team touched down in Minneapolis on Monday, and the head coach deplaned while wearing a fly fedora. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out, the hat could be an ode to Paul Brown. That, or it could have been picked out by Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, who accompanied Belichick off the Patriots’ team plane.

Bill Belichick arrives at Super Bowl LII wearing a fedora, which might be a tribute to one of his coaching idols, Paul Brown. He did that prior to a 2010 game when he pulled into a tie with Brown for 12th on the all-time wins list. (Screen shot by @JoeGiza). pic.twitter.com/KpsYwcWDu9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2018

Detective Belichick reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/d8EuKYBfyz — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 29, 2018

Bill Belichick: arguably the greatest coach of all time and fashion icon.