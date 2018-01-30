Bill Belichick Gives Hilarious Answer To Question About Tom Brady Documentary

Bill Belichick already is owning Super Bowl week.

The New England Patriots head coach disembarked the team plane Monday in Minnesota wearing a slick fedora, which just so happened to belong to his late father, Steve.

Then during Super Bowl Opening Night, one person got the legendary head coach to crack up at one of the lamest jokes of all-time.

But Belichick’s best moment came when someone asked him if he’s seen any of quarterback Tom Brady’s new Facebook documentary “Tom vs. Time.”

If you’ve ever heard Belichick talk about social media then you know where this is going.

Reporter: "Did you get a chance to see Tom Brady's documentary, Tom vs Time?" Bill: "No I don't have snapface" 😂 pic.twitter.com/i8FuaCG2QW — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) January 30, 2018

Never change, Bill.

The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will play in Super Bowl LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images