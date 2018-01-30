Bill Belichick Gives No Indication On Retirement Plans, On To Super Bowl LII

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked consecutive questions Tuesday about how long he plans to coach and if he’s thought about retirement. He shooed them away like they were an AFC Championship Game trophy.

Belichick is on to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Yeah, right now my focus is on Sunday against the Eagles, and that’s my window right now,” Belichick said. “Just trying to do the best job I can for our team the next few days and be at our best on Sunday afternoon against the Eagles.”

“I’m not thinking about anything except doing my best on Sunday against the Eagles,” he reiterated after the second question. “That’s what I’m thinking about.”

Belichick, who rarely gives a glimpse into his future plans, said earlier this month he “absolutely” plans to be back as Patriots head coach in 2018.