Bill Belichick Had Zero Interest In Holding AFC Championship Trophy

Bill Belichick certainly was fired up after the New England Patriots’ 24-20 AFC Championship Game Win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Patriots head coach has bigger fish to fry, though.

The Hoodie was presented with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after his team clinched a berth in Super Bowl LII. But as you’ll see in the clip below, Belichick had absolutely no interest in holding the hardware.

Check this out:

Bill Belichick treated that AFC Championship trophy like it was a piece of garbage LMAO pic.twitter.com/9HwmWqHy1H — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2018

Complete disrespect.

Considering this is the eighth time Belichick has been presented the AFC title trophy, it’s of little surprise that he showed so much disinterest. Still, maybe the 65-year-old should look at Blake Bortles for a reminder of just how tough it is to get this far.

