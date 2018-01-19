Bill Belichick Has Been ‘Very’ Impressed With Tom Brady’s Toughness

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had little to say about quarterback Tom Brady’s throwing hand injury two days out from New England’s AFC Championship Game matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Belichick had slightly more to say about how impressed he’s been with Brady’s toughness throughout the QB’s 18-year career.

“Very,” Belichick said. “It’s been outstanding.”

Brady has missed just 19 games since he became the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2001. He sat out 15 games because of a torn ACL in 2008, and he missed four games because of a suspension in 2016.

Brady has dealt with left shoulder and Achilles injuries this season but only has missed practice time. He had an MVP-caliber season through the bumps and bruises, completing 385 of 581 passes for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.