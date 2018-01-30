Bill Belichick Has Classic Response To Question About Favorite Super Bowl

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage.

When the New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will mark Belichick’s 11th trip to the NFL’s biggest game, a league record.

Belichick’s Super Bowl history as the Patriots’ head coach only has two blemishes, as New England has won five of its seven Super Bowl appearances in the Belichick-Tom Brady era. Each of the Patriots’ championship wins have been exciting, to say the least, including an underdog victory over the St. Louis Rams and an unprecedented comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Considering that each Super Bowl-winning season has its own unique story, Belichick’s response, when asked to pick his favorite, doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Belichick on @DaleHolleyWEEI on his favorite Super Bowl: "It's probably a seven-way tie as a participant, or a five-way tie at least." — WEEI (@WEEI) January 29, 2018

Yeah, we have a feeling Belichick isn’t including those two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants in his group of favorites.

If the Patriots take care of business against the Eagles on Sunday, Belichick likely will update his answer to a six-way tie.