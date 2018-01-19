Bill Belichick Predictably Has Little To Say About Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Want answers about Tom Brady’s hand injury and whether it will keep him out of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game? You’re not going to get them from Bill Belichick.

The notoriously tight-lipped New England Patriots coach gave a series of characteristically terse responses Friday morning to questions regarding the health of his 40-year-old franchise quarterback.

Here’s a full transcript of every Brady-related question from Belichick’s news conference:

Do you have any update on Brady’s status for Sunday?

“We gave out the injury report yesterday. We’ll update it today.”

Has not having Brady at practice limited your preparation at all for Jacksonville?

“We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through until game time.”

Do you have any regrets about trading Jimmy Garoppolo?

“We’re getting ready for Jacksonville.”

Is it looking like Brady might be a game-time decision?

“Today’s Friday.”

Given Brady’s injury, have you considered signing a third quarterback?

“We’re going to get ready for Jacksonville, do the best that we can, make the best decisions we can for the team to do that. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

How much, if at all, does Brady’s status complicate the game plan for Sunday?

“I don’t know.”

What is your level of concern that Brady will be able to perform the functions he needs to at quarterback?

“I don’t know. We’ll see.”

You said after trading Garoppolo that you had one of the NFL’s best quarterback situations while he was backing up Brady. What are your thoughts on the current QB situation with Brian Hoyer as the backup?

“Right now, my thoughts are getting ready for Jacksonville. We’re going to do the best we can to put the most competitive team out there and play the best and coach the best that we can on Sunday.”

How impressed have you been with the toughness Brady has shown throughout his career?

“Very. It’s been outstanding.”

Brady injured his hand in practice Wednesday, then did not practice Thursday, though he was present at both sessions. The Patriots will be back on the practice field around midday Friday for their final tune-up before Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Brady, who has played through shoulder and Achilles injuries this season, has started all 17 games for the Patriots and hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008.