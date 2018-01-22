Bill Belichick Ribs Tom Brady Over Toughness of Playing With Hand Cut

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is a lot of things, and tough certainly is one of them.

But Bill Belichick doesn’t want you to think too much of it.

The New England Patriots advanced to their third Super Bowl in four seasons Sunday when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Brady threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns despite playing the game with a nasty cut on his throwing hand. And while Belichick always is complimentary of his players, he doesn’t sound like he was too concerned about Brady’s ability to give it a go against the Jaguars.

“I mean, look, Tom did a great job and he’s a tough guy,” Belichick said after the game. “We all know that alright? But we’re not talking about open-heart surgery.”

Well, there you have it.

We’re sure all those armchair psychologists will be giving their takes on the relationship between the legendary quarterback and coach after that sizzling comment.

Brady and Belichick will play in their eighth Super Bowl when they take on the winner of the NFC Championship Game on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.