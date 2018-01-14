Bill Belichick Sarcastically Tosses, Tries To Catch Challenge Flag In Patriots’ Win

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

We might not know what a catch is, but we know what isn’t a catch.

Late in the New England Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick wanted to challenge whether or not Titans wide receiver Eric Decker made a catch on the sideline.

But despite telling the officials he was challenging the play, the officials appeared to still want the Patriots head coach to literally throw the flag.

So, in typical Belichick fashion, he sarcastically tossed it straight up in the air, but he, unlike Decker, was unable to complete the catch.

Take a look:

Bill Belichick, challenge flag perfection pic.twitter.com/O7azMwywRI — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2018

That is peak Belichick.

The Patriots lost the challenge, but they thoroughly dominated the Titans en route to their seventh straight AFC Championship Game.