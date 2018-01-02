Bills Fans Thank Bengals’ Andy Dalton In The Best Way After Playoff Assist

Buffalo Bills fans have been known to get a little too passionate sometimes. But other times, that passion leads to heartwarming good.

The Cincinnati Bengals helped the Bills end their 17-year postseason drought in dramatic fashion Sunday, as their last-minute win over the Baltimore Ravens vaulted Buffalo into a playoff spot.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton played the role of hero by tossing the game-winning touchdown pass, and Bills fans are showing their gratitude in the best way: by donating money to his foundation.

To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you. We appreciate the support. If you are interested in donating visit https://t.co/9SMNu78Znq — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 1, 2018

The Bills Mafia didn’t stop there, however. As word of the good deed spread, donations to Dalton’s foundation continued to pour in.

Bills fans, you're amazing. After @andydalton14's last minute heroics, more than 150 of you have donated $3,250+ to Andy Dalton's @ajdfoundation to thank him. If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can donate at https://t.co/5dPjoitL0Q! pic.twitter.com/v0nzfvv8vU — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

Update: 1600 donors, $37,000! #BillsMafia we can’t thank you enough! This money is going to make a huge impact for seriously ill and physically challenged kids and their families! Keep it coming!! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

As of Dalton’s last update Monday night, fans had helped raise more than $57,000 for his foundation, which provides “daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children” in both Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas, where he attended college at TCU.

“We’re appreciative of that,” Dalton told reporters Monday when asked about the donations, via ESPN.com. “Obviously they’re helping out a good cause. It’s been pretty fun to see the reaction we’ve gotten.”

Dalton also revealed that many donations have come in $17 increments — symbolizing the 17 years between Buffalo’s playoff appearances. Bravo, Bills fans.

