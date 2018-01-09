Bills GM Calls Accused Racial Slurs From Richie Incognito ‘Misunderstanding’

Photo vis Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is not denying an exchange between offensive lineman Richie Incognito and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue took place, but he has some doubts about what was said.

Following Jacksonville’s 10-3 win over Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday, Ngakoue tweeted out that Incognito had used racial slurs toward him.

And at the Bills’ exit press conference, Beane gave insight into what he believes happened, according to ESPN.

“There was definitely an exchange,” Beane said. “I think there’s a misunderstanding of what was said.

“From what I understand, it was a little bit of on-the-field stuff, back and forth,” Beane added.

ESPN also notes that the team acknowledged they are still attempting to gather information about the alleged incident, and that Incognito has attempted to get in touch with Ngakoue.

While an investigation will yield more information, Incognito certainly has a history with racial incidents. Most notably, he was suspended three months while playing for the Miami Dolphins after it was found he was harassing teammate and fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

The investigation into the harassment found that Incognito left a racially charged voicemail on Martin’s phone, and also left other voicemails and text messages that included threats against Martin and his family.