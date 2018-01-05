Bills Honor Promise To Bengals, Send Over 1,400 Wings To Cincinnati

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The Cincinnati Bengals are about to receive a pretty tasty “thank you.”

In order to clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs, the Buffalo Bills needed a Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Things looked grim late in the game, but Cincy managed to turn things around and find the end zone in the final minute to get the win, in turn ending Buffalo’s 19-year postseason drought.

The Bills tweeted a letter to the Bengals and noted they would send wings as a token of their appreciation, and it looks like they really did follow through on their promise.

Take a look at the pounds of food on its way to Paul Brown Stadium:

Our friends at Duff’s are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duff’s wing sauce

And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

The Bengals finished the season an underwhelming 7-9, but stealing a win to end the year must be especially nice when you’re getting rewarded with wings as a result.