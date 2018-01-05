Bills Honor Promise To Bengals, Send Over 1,400 Wings To Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals are about to receive a pretty tasty “thank you.”
In order to clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs, the Buffalo Bills needed a Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Things looked grim late in the game, but Cincy managed to turn things around and find the end zone in the final minute to get the win, in turn ending Buffalo’s 19-year postseason drought.
The Bills tweeted a letter to the Bengals and noted they would send wings as a token of their appreciation, and it looks like they really did follow through on their promise.
Take a look at the pounds of food on its way to Paul Brown Stadium:
The Bengals finished the season an underwhelming 7-9, but stealing a win to end the year must be especially nice when you’re getting rewarded with wings as a result.
