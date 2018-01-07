Bills’ Micah Hyde Sprays Jaguars Fans With Water While Leaving Field

What is it with Jacksonville Jaguars fans being so provocative?

Back in Week 14, Seattle Seahawks defensive Quinton Jefferson got into a heated exchange — and near scuffle — with Jags fans after Seattle lost at EverBank Field. And on Sunday, Jaguars supporters got under the skin of another opponent: Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde.

During the third quarter of the Jags’ AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Bills, Hyde was forced to leave the game with a head injury. And as Hyde walked toward the tunnel, he sprayed some water on some heckling Jags fans.

Check this out:

Not nearly as egregious as Jefferson’s antics, but still, a pretty dumb move by Hyde.

Personally, we shudder to think what would happen if the roles were reversed, and it were a Jags player spraying water at members of the notoriously intense Bills Mafia.

