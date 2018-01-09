Bills Player Refutes Claim Of Richie Incognito Using Racial Slurs Against Jaguars

Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t come without controversy.

Following Jacksonville’s 10-3 victory, Jags defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue accused Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during the game. While Incognito himself has not yet commented on the matter, one of his teammates is denying the allegations.

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

This isn’t Incognito’s first run with a harassment allegation, and it appears the NFL will quickly act on the incident.

Hearing from the NFL that they will be looking into Yannick Ngakoue's claim that Richie Incognito was using racial slurs toward him in yesterday's wildcard matchup. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 8, 2018

Incognito was accused of harassing Jonathan Martin in 2013 while the two were teammates with the Miami Dolphins. He was suspended for three months during the investigation, which uncovered a racially charged voicemail left for Martin.