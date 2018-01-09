Bills Player Refutes Claim Of Richie Incognito Using Racial Slurs Against Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t come without controversy.
Following Jacksonville’s 10-3 victory, Jags defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue accused Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during the game. While Incognito himself has not yet commented on the matter, one of his teammates is denying the allegations.
This isn’t Incognito’s first run with a harassment allegation, and it appears the NFL will quickly act on the incident.
Incognito was accused of harassing Jonathan Martin in 2013 while the two were teammates with the Miami Dolphins. He was suspended for three months during the investigation, which uncovered a racially charged voicemail left for Martin.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP