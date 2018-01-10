Blake Bortles Compares Himself To LeBron James While Addressing Haters

King Bortles?

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback certainly hasn’t earned that nickname, but during his Wednesday press conference, he jokingly put himself on the same pedestal as arguably the NBA’s best player.

Bortles has caught a fair amount of flack this season, as he hasn’t exactly wowed under center. But as he hilariously explained to the media Wednesday, he doesn’t expect his haters to ever quiet down.

Can Blake Bortles silence the haters? 'It'll probably never stop. There's people who think LeBron James sucks, so if that happens I'm sure there'll be a lot of people that always think I suck.' 😂 (📹: @AlyssaLang) pic.twitter.com/9wbiaRidQJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2018

Well played.

While haters always will be a part of professional sports, Bortles has a great opportunity to silence some of his doubters Sunday afternoon when the Jags visit Pittsburgh for a division-round game against the Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images