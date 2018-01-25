Blake Griffin Had A Not-So-Nice Exchange With Ref During Celtics-Clippers

Blake Griffin didn’t exactly aid NBA player-official relations Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward was hit with a technical foul late in his team’s 113-102 loss to the Boston Celtics at Staples Center. Why, you ask? Well, let’s just say he put a little extra mustard on a pass to a referee.

Oh, and he also swore at the refs after getting T’d up.

Blake to ref after getting a tech: “So I gotta pay money cause you can’t f—king catch?" *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/e8r7Xnx8GW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2018

Not great, Blake.

In Griffin’s defense, you could argue the technical was borderline — sure, there appeared to be some anger behind that pass, but the ref also made no effort to try to catch it while winding up to call the T.

This is Griffin’s second consecutive game with a technical foul, though, and comes just one night after Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant claimed an official was targeting him for an ejection.

A small group of players and referees reportedly will meet during NBA All-Star weekend to try to work out their differences, and that meeting can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images