Blazers Hilariously Apologize To Kevin Durant For Not Drafting Him In 2007

Kevin Durant has compiled a long list of accomplishments over the course of his 11-year NBA career, but the star forward experienced a first Thursday night.

NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry picked teams Thursday for this year’s matchup in Los Angeles. And James, who held the No. 1 overall pick in the All-Star draft, reportedly took Durant, who cleverly reacted to the selection following the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Well, finally someone picked me number one. That feels pretty good. It's going to be fun competing against Steph, Klay and Draymond." – @KDTrey5 on being selected first for #TeamLeBron and going up against @warriors teammates 🎙: @ROSGO21 pic.twitter.com/jrPNz7iUb8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2018

Durant, of course, is poking fun at his draft position. The Portland Trail Blazers held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but the team opted for Greg Oden over Durant, who was taken at No. 2 by the Seattle Supersonics.

And after KD’s trolling response to this year’s All-Star draft, the Blazers had no other choice but to own up to the mistake they made over a decade ago.

Hindsight is 20/20, but Portland surely is kicking itself over the draft mishap. Oden only played parts of three NBA seasons, appearing in 105 total games before officially retiring from basketball last fall. Durant, on the other hand, is a nine-time All-Star and has both an MVP and Finals MVP award on his résumé.

Oops.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Sports Illustrated