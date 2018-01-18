Boston 25 WFXT Partners With NESN To Televise Six Thursday Afternoon Red Sox Spring Training Games

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston 25 WFXT has partnered with NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, to televise six (6) Thursday afternoon Red Sox Spring Training games beginning February 22 at 1:00 pm with the annual doubleheader against the Northeastern University Huskies and the Boston College Eagles. All six games will be produced by NESN to air on Boston 25 WFXT in the Boston TV market. NESN will carry these games throughout the rest of the regional sports network’s New England territory.

NESN’s Red Sox broadcast team will call the action for all six games. Play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien will team up with color analysts Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy) or Steve Lyons in the broadcast booth with Guerin Austin (@GuerinAustin), Jahmai Webster (@WebsteronTV) or Tom Caron (@TomCaron) serving as sideline reporter.

BOSTON 25 WFXT Red Sox Spring Training Game Schedule

Thursday, February 22: Northeastern University, 1:00 PM

Thursday, February 22: Boston College, 3:30 PM

Thursday, March 1: at Houston Astros, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 8: Tampa Bay Rays, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 15: Toronto Blue Jays, 1:00 PM

Thursday, March 22: at Baltimore Orioles, 1:00 PM

NESN will televise an additional 14 Red Sox Spring Training games throughout New England. For more information on NESN’s spring training coverage visit NESN.com/Spring.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company. The company’s operations currently include 14 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, more than 60 radio stations, seven daily newspapers and 11 non-daily publications; and more than 100 digital sites and services, like Rare.us, Clark.com, Dawg Nation, SEC Country, Hookem.com, Mundo Hispanico, Southern Kitchen and All22. Additionally, CMG operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps — the country’s biggest television rep firm — Gamut, and Videa. CMG currently operates in more than 20 media markets and reaches approximately 52 million Americans weekly, including more than 31 million TV viewers, more than 3.5 million newspaper readers, and nearly 15 million radio listeners. For more information about Cox Media Group, please check us out online at www.coxmediagroup.com.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For five consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

