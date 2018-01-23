Boston Celtics Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics kick off their four-game West Coast road trip Tuesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Boston has been struggling of late, losing three games in a row, including a 103-95 loss to the lowly Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight games after suffering a nine-game losing streak during a brutal stretch of their schedule.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will not play Tuesday, as he continues to rehab a sprained left knee. While Ball will sit out, Lakers star Brandon Ingram (knee) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) are expected to play, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Lakers online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TNTDrama