Brad Keselowski Calls On NASCAR CEO To Be ‘At Race Track Every Weekend’

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Keselowski has been very vocal in the past about ways he thinks NASCAR can improve as a sport, and that isn’t changing in 2018.

Keselowski said Wednesday that if it were up to him, NASCAR CEO Brian France would have to make himself much more visible than he currently does, according to RACER.

“I would change to where the leader of the sport is at the race track every weekend,” Keselowski told reporters.

Given the challenges both teams and drivers face when looking for sponsors, the Team Penske racer suggests France’s presence on race day is very important. Corporate partners invest a lot of money to be involved in NASCAR, and they’d be more inclined to do so if they were guaranteed some level of access to the sport’s CEO.

“This is such a big shift with so much going on week to week,” Keselowski said. “And with some respect, I would say that it’s impossible for the sport to be managed with someone being here every week because the travel situations being what they are and the different things that come up, and I completely understand that.

“But I think on the other side of that, to some extent, you have to be here.”

France often is criticized for being too hands-off and not accessible, even to drivers. The second-generation NASCAR executive essentially caricatured his perceived apathy while presenting Martin Truex Jr. with his championship ring.