Brad Marchand Hilariously Trolls Refs, Crowd During NHL All-Star Game

Brad Marchand was booed throughout the NHL’s All-Star festivities, but he might’ve won fans over when all was said in done.

The Boston Bruins winger followed up his ugly Skills Competition performance with four-point effort during the All-Star Game on Sunday. One of those points was a goal, which gave Marchand the opportunity to get back at the hostile crowd in Tampa Bay, Fla.

But the highlight of the evening came after Marchand was tripped by Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau.

After penalty, the “Little Ball of Hate” trolled the crowd — and the refs — with some A-plus embellishment.

Brad Marchand should get the first embellishment penalty in All Star history pic.twitter.com/MsySaMeocc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 28, 2018

The hilarious moment drew surprising laughs and cheers from the Lightning fans, who mercilessly booed the 29-year-old all weekend.

However, Marchand’s antics and abilities weren’t enough for the Atlantic Division, who lost 5-2 to the Pacific Division in the All-Star final.