Brad Marchand Opens Up About Playing Style Following Five-Game Suspension

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for five games Wednesday after he elbowed New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson on Tuesday.

He discussed the suspension Thursday before the Boston Bruins took on the Ottawa Senators, and he noted that he has placed an emphasis on trying to get away from the style of play that will result in supplemental punishment from the NHL.

To hear Marchand’s comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.