Brad Marchand Scores Amid Heavy Boos In NHL All-Star Game, Waves To Crowd

Brad Marchand was public enemy No. 1 at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins winger go the last laugh, though.

As has been the case throughout the NHL’s All-Star festivities in Tampa Bay, Fla., Marchand was booed whenever he touched the puck Sunday. But the B’s star logged a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 7-4 win over the Metropolitan Division, and he even trolled the crowd after scoring his goal.

First, here’s Marchand getting booed during player introductions:

fan favorite Brad Marchand 😘😂 pic.twitter.com/K2TVTC24GG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

Now, let’s look at his goal, which came on wrist shot from the slot:

Marchand scores and waves to the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/oB2Qumrrzl — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 28, 2018

And here’s Marchand’s message for Tampa Bay Lightning fans:

HEY HATERS 👋 pic.twitter.com/D0WeLpkw97 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2018

That had to feel good.

Just for good measure, let’s take a gander at Marchand’s nifty assist to Lightning center Brayden Point:

Strong all-around performance from the “Little Ball of Hate.”

Despite all the hostility, Marchand has enjoyed his time around the NHL’s best and brightest.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Marchand said during NBC Sports’ All-Star Game coverage. “Little bit of animosity, I guess, but it’s a lot of fun either way.”

On waving to the booing crowd: “A little bittersweet. It was fun — obviously catching a lot of heat.”

Marchand picked up another assist in the Atlantic’s 5-2 loss to the Pacific Division in the All-Star final. He also had the most entertaining moment of the evening when he hilariously trolled the referees after being tripped by Johnny Gaudreau.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images