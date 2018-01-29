Brad Marchand Scores Amid Heavy Boos In NHL All-Star Game, Waves To Crowd

Brad Marchand was public enemy No. 1 at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday.
The Boston Bruins winger go the last laugh, though.
As has been the case throughout the NHL’s All-Star festivities in Tampa Bay, Fla., Marchand was booed whenever he touched the puck Sunday. But the B’s star logged a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division’s 7-4 win over the Metropolitan Division, and he even trolled the crowd after scoring his goal.
First, here’s Marchand getting booed during player introductions:
Now, let’s look at his goal, which came on wrist shot from the slot:
And here’s Marchand’s message for Tampa Bay Lightning fans:
That had to feel good.
Just for good measure, let’s take a gander at Marchand’s nifty assist to Lightning center Brayden Point:
Strong all-around performance from the “Little Ball of Hate.”
Despite all the hostility, Marchand has enjoyed his time around the NHL’s best and brightest.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Marchand said during NBC Sports’ All-Star Game coverage. “Little bit of animosity, I guess, but it’s a lot of fun either way.”
On waving to the booing crowd: “A little bittersweet. It was fun — obviously catching a lot of heat.”
Marchand picked up another assist in the Atlantic’s 5-2 loss to the Pacific Division in the All-Star final. He also had the most entertaining moment of the evening when he hilariously trolled the referees after being tripped by Johnny Gaudreau.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
