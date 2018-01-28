Brad Marchand Trolls Himself After Rough NHL All-Star Skills Competition

As he does so often, Brad Marchand is embracing the hate.

Marchand represented the Boston Bruins in the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday night, officially participating in one event: The Shooting Accuracy contest, in which players try to hit a series of targets in as little time as possible.

Let’s just say it wasn’t his strongest showing.

Marchand finished seventh out of eight participants, with a time of 44.69 seconds. The 29-year-old didn’t lose his sense of humor, though, burning himself on Twitter following the festivities.

I️ think they might have put smaller targets in there for me!?? Maybe next time I’ll try I️t right handed — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 28, 2018

The Bruins forward also was a good sport about the cascade of boos that rained down on him from the crowd at Amalie Arena, home of the Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning. In fact, he seemed to relish the cold reception.

Boo birds out for Marchand in Tampa #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/85BnQPXTDm — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 28, 2018

“When you’re in a real game you don’t notice the crowd, but in a situation like that you kind of notice it a little bit more and it was fun,” Marchand said after the event, via Bruins.com. “A lot of eyes on you … even though I didn’t do great I enjoyed it.”

Marchand has plenty of time to regroup, as he’s currently serving a five-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson. He’s eligible to return Feb. 7 against the New York Rangers.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images