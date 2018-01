Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand will get a nice trip down to Florida later this month after earning a selection into the 2018 NHL All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (17), assists (23) and points (40) so far this season, and will serve as Boston’s lone representative in the game, which will be played in Tampa Bay.

