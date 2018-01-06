Brad Stevens Humbles Jayson Tatum With Priceless Reaction To Rookie’s Award

Brad Stevens doesn’t want Jayson Tatum’s head to get too big.

Tatum has shined through the first half of his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, and the 19-year-old is beginning to get some recognition for his efforts. After a brilliant month of December, which saw him average 14.6 points per game with a 52.9 shooting percentage over 17 contests, Tatum was awarded NBA Rookie of the Month honors.

Prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about Tatum receiving the award. While Stevens acknowledged it was pretty “sweet,” he stressed that the rookie cannot get complacent.

#Celtics Jayson Tatum is Rookie of The Month and Brad Stevens thinks it's pretty "sweet" pic.twitter.com/wEyUZwjbZF — NESN (@NESN) January 5, 2018

Sage advice.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Tatum earn more Rookie of the Month awards as the season progresses. And while Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell will make it tough, a Rookie of the Year nod certainly is in play for the Duke product.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images