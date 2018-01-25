Brandin Cooks’ Intensity Shines Through In Behind-The-Scenes Patriots Clip

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Wednesday posted a “Sights and Sounds” video feature chronicling the team’s come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

The behind-the-scenes look at the Patriots’ sideline featured multiple shots of a fired-up Brandin Cooks offering passionate words of encouragement to his teammates.

“Keep going, Phil!” Cooks yelled to fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, likely after Dorsett caught a 31-pass off a flea flicker. “Every opportunity. Every chance. We never said it was going to be easy. We just said we were going to get it done.”

He then turned to running back Dion Lewis and said: “Let’s go, three-three!”

Asked about these displays of intensity, Cooks said Thursday he isn’t shy about motivating his teammates when the moment calls for it.

“I try to be (vocal),” the 24-year-old said. “I don’t go out there just talking the talk, (but) I just feel like when something comes up and something needs to be said, I say it. And if not, I keep quiet.”

Cooks, who came to the Patriots in a trade last spring, had every reason to be animated during Sunday’s game. After failing to even reach the playoffs in three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he entered the weekend just one win away his first Super Bowl appearance.

The young wideout wound up delivering one of his best performances as a Patriot, catching six passes on eight targets for 100 yards and drawing two penalties in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars.

“Brandin in one of the hardest workers I’ve been around,” Patriots receiver Chris Hogan said. “He cares a lot about this team. For being a guy who just got here, he cares a lot about this team. He cares a lot about winning. His career is still very young, but getting to this point, that’s the goal that everyone dreams about when they’re growing up and when you get into the league. So I’m sure he was more than excited about getting to this point in his career. I couldn’t be happier for him, because he works really hard.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images