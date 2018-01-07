Brandin Cooks Is Ultimate Good Luck Charm For Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

It’s too bad Brandin Cooks has a full-time job, or else Patrice Bergeron might be stuffing the New England Patriots wide receiver in his suitcase for the rest of the NHL season.
Cooks and a few Patriots teammates — including tight end Rob Gronkowski — stopped by TD Garden on Saturday night to take in the Boston Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes. They thoroughly enjoyed themselves, too, as the B’s scored a touchdown’s worth of goals in a 7-1 blowout win.
But check out the jersey Cooks is wearing in the bottom right-hand corner: Yup, that’s Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37.
Bergeron, of course, went on to score a career-high four goals, which only can lead us to conclude that Cooks is his ultimate good-luck charm.
Looks like Bergy doesn’t disagree.
The Bruins go on the road Sunday night to take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh — any chance you could delay your preparations for next week’s AFC Divisional Round game and hop on that flight, Brandin?
Joking aside, it appears Cooks had a great experience Saturday night and definitely is feeling the love from the Boston faithful after his assist on Bergeron’s big night.
Photos via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
